Monk hails Ayew capture as major coup for Swansea

Garry Monk believes the signing of Ghana international Andre Ayew illustrates the progress made by Swansea City.

Ayew completed his move to the Premier League club on a free transfer from Marseille on Wednesday, the 25-year-old signing a four-year deal.

Swansea achieved a record Premier League placing of eighth last season and claim to have beaten off competition from major European clubs to land Ayew.

"I'm extremely pleased we've been able to attract someone of Ayew's quality to this football club," manager Monk told Swansea's official website.

"It highlights once again just how far this club has grown year on year, not just in Britain, but globally.

"He will add quality, experience and versatility - which I like - to the squad. The fans should be really excited about seeing him play.

"When I spoke to him recently he was very football-motivated and felt Swansea was the right club for him at the moment to develop his game and progress his career.

"We also felt he was the right fit for this club, so both parties are more than happy."