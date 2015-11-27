Monk: I have the full support of Swansea chairman Jenkins

Under-pressure Swansea City manager Garry Monk insists club chairman Huw Jenkins has given him his full backing despite their poor run of form.

Since beating Manchester United on August 30, the Welsh side have only won one out of nine Premier League matches.

That run of results has seen them slump to 14th in the table and to within five points of the bottom three, with Monk's position coming under scrutiny.

The 36-year-old, though, says he still retains the full support of Jenkins as he looks to get Swansea through the difficult spell, starting against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

"I know Huw and the board very well," said Monk at his pre-match media conference.

"I speak to the chairman regularly, every week. We talk about performances, we talk about players, we talk about transfers. He has given me his full backing.

"We all want to get through this period, we want points on the board. We discuss that. He is supportive, he wants improvement, but he knows how things are.

"The way he has talked to me is about how successful we have been. He knows the way I work. He has shown nothing but support."

Monk rejected the idea that there was a timeframe by which point he had to turn around the club's results before Jenkins would reassess his position.

"No, not at all," added the manager. "The chairman understands how it works and the process we are going through. He knows that is how we get through it.

"The way football works sometimes when you are faced with adversity, as a player, as a manager, as a group there is one way to come out to show that fighting spirit and quality.

"We have the quality for sure. If we can get that solid performance, that right result that we want, football allows you that.

"It allows you the chance to always put it right, that is the good thing with sport."