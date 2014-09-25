Monk learning from rugby counterparts Ospreys

Monk has been in the Swansea hotseat since February and has made an impressive start to the 2014-15 Premier League campaign, with three wins from five matches.

But the 35-year-old stressed that he still has much to learn and has looked outside football to broaden his coaching knowledge.

In particular, Monk has taken on board advice at Welsh rugby region the Ospreys, with whom Swansea share their Liberty Stadium home.

"I'm on the Pro Licence, we do visits to different sports and I've already spoken to coaches at the Ospreys and Ryan Jones [now at Bristol], who I've known for many years," he said. "The more you can speak to others, the more you can learn.

"I'm reading books from other sports and you can pick up things on leadership and things like that. You can pick up little details from many sports."

Monk has also called on the experience of former Swansea managers Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers.

After knocking Martinez's Everton side out of the League Cup with a 3-0 win on Tuesday, Swansea now come up against Liverpool - managed by Rodgers - in the fourth round.

"It's the reunion tour," joked Monk. "After Roberto it's Brendan. Anfield will be great for our fans with all the history.

"You'd like a home draw but if you're going away then it's great place to go.

"He [Rodgers] will want to win every game. He was involved in an exciting game last time [14-13 win on penalties against Middlesbrough] and I'm sure it'll be another one.

"We have a lot of games and work before that but when it comes around it will be exciting for everyone."

Swansea travel to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, while their League Cup clash with Liverpool has been confirmed for October 28.