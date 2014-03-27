Monk: My job rides on Swansea survival

A central defender at the club for 10 years, Monk took over in February following the departure of Michael Laudrup and guided Swansea to a 3-0 win over fierce rivals Cardiff City in his first game in charge.

Since then, however, the Welsh outfit have gone six league games without a win and sit 15th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three.

Asked whether his future as boss rides on Swansea's position come May, Monk was honest in his response.

"Probably," he said. "I'm not stupid. I'm not thinking about my own position, I'm just trying to do what I can for the club."

Monk revealed that he had to plan for life in the Premier League next year, but that he had not discussed potential transfer targets with chairman Huw Jenkins.

"Hopefully we're safe as soon as possible and we can have that conversation but we're not in that position right now," he added.

"I don't want to get to a position where I haven't prepared for next season but in terms of transfer targets, no, I haven't had that conversation with the chairman.

"I've put this club ahead of me for 10 years so I'll do that until I'm asked not to."