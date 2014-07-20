Monk plays down Swansea pre-season defeat

By Monk's admission, Swansea were second best against Minnesota, but he thinks the gruelling two-week training camp in the United States will toughen his players up for the rigours of another Premier League season.

Monk is overseeing is first pre-season as a manager and is enjoying making his mark.

"Without taking anything away from Minnesota because they deserved the victory, our energy levels just weren't there," Monk told the club's official website.

"But while we always want to win because winning breeds confidence, we can't let the result detract from a very successful two weeks for the boys.

"They have worked extremely hard and the level we are at is very good because of that training.

"But perhaps the 90 minutes [against Minnesota] was a bit too much because of the work we've been doing.

"I've been very hard on them and that showed.

"The key thing is that the players will feel the benefits when they return to training next week.

"I've really enjoyed the training and putting them through their paces.

"I've been very hard on them and enjoyed seeing them sweat. The boys know that if they hurt now and they get through the tough periods then they'll be fitter for it and in a better place to go into the season."