Monk reveals 'great sadness' at sacking in open letter

Garry Monk has expressed his "great sadness" at being sacked by Swansea City following a long association with the club.

Monk joined Swansea as a player in 2004, before going on to captain the side and eventually become manager following the departure of Michael Laudrup in February 2014.

However, after guiding the Welsh club to their best Premier League finish of eighth place last season, a run of one win in 11 fixtures prompted the board to take action on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that I am leaving this special club," he wrote in a statement released via the League Managers Association. "Over the last 12 years I have been part of the Swansea City family. It has been both an honour and a privilege to play for and manage this club.

"I believe that whenever you join a football club, the supporters deserve your blood, sweat and tears. I can say for sure I gave all those things and more.

"I have had too many amazing memories to mention them all. As a player captaining the club to three promotions, a League Cup winner's medal and of course winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship Play-Off Final will be some of the best highlights. The biggest honour, for sure, was wearing the white jersey.

"The transition from player straight to manager in the biggest league in the world is never an easy challenge, but it is a challenge that I have relished and immersed myself in.

"I have always tried to improve the principles and values that we have built at this club on and off the pitch on a daily basis. Recruiting high potential and established international players from different cultures and helping to develop them to fit into the team ethos whilst creating valuable players for the club."

Despite his sacking, Monk maintains he and his team were capable of reversing Swansea's poor sequence of results.

"Everyone at the club from myself, my staff and the players themselves have been working tirelessly to change this loss of form, but unfortunately have not been able to in satisfactory time," he added.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that these players will start to show their true quality again very soon, and the club will be looking upwards once more.

"I feel truly proud of all we've done during my 22 months in charge.

"I would have liked to continue because I strongly believe we would have come through this period together and stronger but I will now use my time to reflect and improve, ready for my next challenge."

Swansea sit one point above the relegation zone after 15 games.