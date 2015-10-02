Monk: Swansea taking it game-by-game

Garry Monk believes it is too early in the season to estimate what his Swansea City side can achieve this campaign.

After taking eight points from their opening four fixtures, Swansea sat in fourth place in the Premier League at the end of August.

However, they have now slipped down to 11th, having only managed one point from a possible nine in September.

Swansea, who were also dumped out of the League Cup by Hull City last month, host Tottenham on Sunday as they aim to get their campaign back on track, and Monk claims that he is not concerned about the recent downturn in form.

"I think you probably need to get to the 15-game mark before you can really assess where you're at and what you can likely try to do," he said.

"Around the 15-game mark is where it starts to settle down a bit and you can see where people are at and it will be the same for ourselves.

"But we do approach it trying to make the most of each game. We'll aim to do that on Sunday and concentrate on the three points. We won't look too much further ahead than that."