Monk tips Mourinho for managerial gong

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho should be named Manager of the Year, according to Swansea City counterpart Garry Monk.

Mourinho and Co. are on the verge of the Premier League title, with Chelsea one win away from top-flight honours in 2014-15.

And despite criticism of Chelsea's brand of football under Mourinho's guidance, Monk believes the Portuguese boss is "without doubt the manager of the year".

"Chelsea have won the League Cup and they are just about to win the league," said the 36-year-old.

"They have been unbelievable and Chelsea are probably the perfect example of how to win games in different ways.

"This is how you win championships, by having different ways to win and different ways to get results."

Monk added: "They have been excellent, by far the best team in the league.

"They've got a fantastic squad and you can't tell me [Eden] Hazard, [Diego] Costa and [Cesc] Fabregas are boring to watch because if that's the case I'm not sure what we are expecting to see from football in the future.

"But the tactical side is the reason Mourinho has done what he has done in the game, he is superb in that respect.

"It's by no mistake what Mourinho does, you can see what his sides are trying to do and how he sets them up.

"He's got results and trophies for it playing against the elite teams in the world and you can't help but admire that.