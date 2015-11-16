Montella excited by dream Sampdoria job

Vincenzo Montella is relishing his return to Sampdoria and admitted it was the job he always wanted after going into coaching.

Montella was presented as the new Samp boss on Monday after a week of wrangling over his contract at previous club Fiorentina.

The 41-year-old former Italy international enjoyed a stellar playing career at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris between 1996 and 1999 before returning again on loan eight years later.

Samp remain close to his heart and he is excited at the opportunity to improve the club's fortunes on the pitch once more.

He said at his presentation on Monday: "I'm very happy to be here and my intention is to grow with the squad. The Samp job has remained a dream of mine ever since I started coaching.

"I think this will be the club that will allow me to turn up for training with a smile on my face.

"I will give my all and the fans will be close to the team. The message is to enjoy ourselves together."

Samp sacked Walter Zenga with the club in 10th place in Serie A and Montella is looking up rather than down.

"The objective is to remain in the top half of the table," he added. "We must grow and have ambition but also be realistic.

"I haven't asked for anything in January because I don't know the team."