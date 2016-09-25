Vincenzo Montella feels AC Milan lacked courage in their goalless draw at Fiorentina on Sunday.

A win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi would have sent the Rossoneri into the top three ahead of rivals Inter, but Montella's men were sluggish early on and were fortunate to see Josip Ilicic's penalty strike the post.

While Milan improved after the break and could have won the game with a late penalty appeal waved away, Montella wants to see more from his players.

"In the first half, we lacked a little courage," Montella told Mediaset Premium. "Fiorentina were a little superior [in the first half], but I saw an even match overall.

"We gave up a lot of room. We were afraid, and I expected more. In the second half, we created more chances and I really liked the will to win.

"But it was a test passed with a minimum grade. We must pass more tests."

While Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa was keen to discuss refereeing decisions after some controversial calls in Florence, Montella resisted the urge to follow suit despite an apparently decisive foul on Luiz Adriano going unpunished.

"With Paulo there is great respect, but he seems to have learned the culture of suspicion that there is in this country very well," he added.

"We need to talk about football. We all make mistakes, including referees. I do not want to enter into this controversy. I prefer to talk about the game."