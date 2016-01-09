Montella: I see myself in Dybala

Sampdoria coach Vincenzo Montella stated he sees shades of himself in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

During his playing career, Montella consistently found the back of the net in Serie A at Sampdoria and Roma, who he helped to the Scudetto in 2000-01 with 13 goals.

Dybala already has nine in his maiden season at Juve following a big-money transfer from Palermo, proving a capable replacement for the departed Carlos Tevez.

The Sampdoria boss confessed to trying to sign the 22-year-old Argentina international when he was coaching at Catania in the 2011-12 season and is reminded of himself when watching the striker.

"Dybala is a great player – he reminds me a bit of myself when I was a youngster," said Montella.

"When I was the coach of Catania we did try to sign him, but he was already expensive even in Serie B."

Following their Derby della Lanterna win over Genoa in midweek, Sampdoria host Juve on Sunday.

Montella praised the upturn in form of veteran forward Antonio Cassano, who has supplied three assists in the past two games.

"Antonio is one of the few players in the history of football who enjoys an assist more than a goal," he added.

"He is very generous in the penalty area and that's saying something. He is growing in terms of consistency, is motivated and I think he can give a great deal."