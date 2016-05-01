Montella open to Italy role

Vincenzo Montella has thrown his hat into the ring to become Antonio Conte's replacement as Italy boss after Euro 2016.

Conte announced in February his intention to leave the national team after the European Championship in France, the former Juventus boss then being confirmed as Chelsea's next permanent manager on a three-year deal.

Montella may not be considered an option by some given Sampdoria are struggling under his leadership in Serie A this season, but the 41-year-old would be keen to step up to the challenge.

Claudio Ranieri, Roberto Donadoni, Fabio Capello and Walter Mazzarri have all been linked with the role, and Montella has confirmed his interest.

Speaking after Samp's 2-0 defeat to Palermo on Sunday, he said: "The national team is the highest possible achievement for a coach and I've already said that if I got an offer I would consider it."

Samp have yet to confirm their Serie A safety with two games of the 2015-16 campaign remaining following the reverse in Sicily, Franco Vazquez and an Nenad Krsticic own goal sealing their fate.

Donadoni meanwhile has signalled his intention to stay in club management with Bologna.

"Italy? I'm not talking about this again," he said after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Empoli. "My contract is with Bologna and I intend to stay here."