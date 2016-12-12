Montella's misplaced faith in misfiring Niang costs Milan

Penalties are becoming something of a nightmare for AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang, with the Rossoneri forward's latest miss having cost his side a share of the spoils against Roma.

The youngster failed from 12 yards against Crotone last time out and, in Monday's Serie A clash with Roma, he could only direct his strike straight at Wojciech Szczesny.

Vincenzo Montella put his faith in Niang after the miss against Crotone, but it is doubtful the Milan faithful will be too enamoured should the former Caen player step up for their next spot-kick.

In fact, Monday's unsuccessful effort has made it four misses from seven top-flight penalties that the 21-year-old has taken. Time to pass on the penalty duties, M'Baye?