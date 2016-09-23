Montero hopes to peak after signing new Swansea deal

Jefferson Montero hopes to spend more "wonderful years" at Swansea City after agreeing a new contract through to 2020.

The Ecuador international has signed a two-year extension at the Liberty Stadium, his previous deal having been due to expire in 2018.

The 27-year-old former Villarreal winger joined the Welsh club from Mexican side Morelia in 2014 and has made 57 Premier League appearances to date, scoring once.

"I feel at home here," he told the club's website.

"The people are really warm and lovely within the club as well as the fans.

"I'm happy on the field and I think when you're happy on the pitch everything else goes hand in hand. I'll always be there for whatever is needed on the pitch.

"I've just turned 27 and right now I'm at a stage where I need to make the most of myself as much as I can. I'm sure they'll be wonderful years with the club, with the fans that are always supporting us and with my colleagues, of course.

"I hope I can stay here for many years."

Montero was not in the matchday squad as Swansea lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but he could return as Francesco Guidolin's team seek revenge in a re-match with Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League on Saturday.

"They are top of the league and they'll want to win," Montero said.

"Let's hope we can get the points at home because we need them. We'll try to hurt Manchester City as much as we can and if I play I'll do my best.

"I think we are improving every day and the team will get positive results and we can all show the good football that Swansea have always had."