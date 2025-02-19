'I can actually assure you Mohamed Salah has been offered a contract! I'd also be looking at them like, why haven’t you signed? The team is made for them, where are they gonna go?': Liverpool icon shares view on star's situation

Liverpool icon believes Mohamed Salah has been offered fresh terms to remain at Anfield

It is the contract fiasco that has dominated headlines for most of the season.

Will Mohamed Salah remain at Liverpool? Who knows at this point? But Jamie Carragher now believes the Merseysiders have done all they can to keep the talented Egyptian beyond this season.

Salah's goal contributions speak for themselves under Arne Slot, the 32-year-old - 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or - has a combined 47 goals and assists to his name in 2024/25, with Liverpool presented the chance to go ten clear at the top of the Premier League against Aston Villa tonight.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract situation revealed

"[I] do not believe he hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract,” Carragher said recently on The Overlap’s Fan Debate.

Paul Scholes, who sat beside Carragher on the popular YouTube series, admitted Liverpool are reluctant to do so given Salah's age. "Once you get over 30 I think every club looks at that, that’s the way they do it," added the former Manchester United midfielder.

Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah has been offered the chance to stay at Liverpool

"But, I think it’s a little bit different now. In our time 35 you were done, but now you’re seeing players going to 37, 38, 39, 40. It’s alright having all that info and data but your eye has to see it as well.

"[Arne] Slot and his staff will see them in training every day and just look at their bodies, what are they, 32, 33? It looks to me like two years is not a problem.

"We talk about a year’s option, that option is not always in the club’s favour, it gets triggered with a certain number of appearances. I could understand people looking at me thinking a year is enough, but I’m looking at them thinking they could p*** this for another two years."

Carragher replied, admitting: "I agree. For me, because they’re still so good now. I understand what they’ve done for the club but they’re still so good right now that I don’t think you can be offering them a year. It’d have to be two.

Mohamed Salah is still yet to reveal whether he will stay with Liverpool beyond this season

"I’d be gutted if Liverpool didn’t sign them but I’d also be looking at them like, why haven’t you signed? The team is made for them, it is loved, where are they gonna go? Other clubs aren’t going to give them the money or give them long contracts, certainly in Europe."

In FourFourTwo's view, Salah would be silly to leave Liverpool given the Premier League records he is chasing down on an individual level, but does the former Roma man now fancy a new challenge away from Anfield?

What has Arne Slot said on Salah's future?

Having now been on Merseyside since 2017, Salah's impact is felt throughout the city of Liverpool. Slot believes Salah will do 'the right thing' as expressed when quizzed on the star forward's future earlier this month.

“We want him to extend, of course, as well,” Slot stated, acknowledging the international interest in Salah.

“He’s old and wise enough, he’s done so many smart things in his career that he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well.”

