Montolivo wants 'competitive' Milan

Milan have struggled in league this season and found themselves stuck in mid-table after inconsistent performances and surprise defeats.

Clarence Seedorf replaced Massimiliano Allegri as coach in January, but they have been unable to move into the division's upper echelons as a result - putting the Dutchman's own long-term future at San Siro in doubt.

With one game of the season remaining, they could still qualify for Europe but overall it has been frustrating for Milan, and Montolivo has called for improvements next season.

"Our ambitions at the start were very different but we've had a lot of problems," the captain told Milan's official website. "We didn't do well in the league but in the Champions League we showed some continuity in results.

"We weren't good enough in Serie A and we have to grow. We're not satisfied with what we've done obviously. The ambition and desire will be back next season.

"We have to get back next season as a team, united in the tough times as well as the wins.

"The objective is to get back to being competitive and play against the best teams in Italy. That's an imperative.

"My wish for next season? To get back winning."

Milan retain slim hopes of reaching the UEFA Europa League on Serie A's final day. They must beat Sassuolo while hoping Parma and Torino both lose.