Montpellier out for revenge at PSG

Montpellier will be out for revenge when they travel to leaders Paris Saint-Germain in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, Ligue 1 top striker Olivier Giroud said.

"The difference between us is the first leg [when Montpellier lost 3-0]. So we have a little revenge to take, even if it will be played at the Parc des Princes and it will be difficult," France striker Giroud, who has netted 16 league goals this season, told reporters.

Surprise packages Montpellier, who have 49 points from 23 games, trail PSG by one point.

PSG assistant coach Claude Makelele has been summoned to appear before the league's disciplinary committee after he was sent off during PSG's 0-0 draw at Nice last weekend, the French League said late on Thursday.

Losing Loic Remy for about three weeks is a huge blow to Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 campaign, sports director Jose Anigo said.

"It's a big blow because he is the club's best striker and his association with Mathieu Valbuena has been making us very strong offensively," Anigo told the club's website on Friday.

Marseille, who entertain Valenciennes on Saturday, are sixth in the standings, one point adrift of champions Lille, who occupy the Champions League qualifying spot.

Valenciennes will have to manage without striker Gregory Pujol, who is recovering from injury, when they travel to Marseille, the club said.

Olympique Lyon defender Bakary Kone admitted his team could not afford another defeat after conceding eight already when they travel to improving Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

"We have lost enough points, we need to focus on getting them back so we have little choice but to win at Bordeaux," Kone told his club's website on Friday.

Lyon, whose title challenge took a major knock when they lost at home to Caen last weekend, are in fourth place in the standings, 11 points off the pace.