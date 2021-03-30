Moon, Solomons secure European moves

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon and former AFC Ajax defender Dean Solomons have secured moves to Swedish top-flight side Varbergs BoIs ahead of the 2021 season.

Moon, 24, joins the Swedish top-flight side from DStv Premiership side Stellenbosch FC for an undisclosed fee, while Solomon, 22, joins on a free transfer after leaving the Dutch giant at the end of last season.

Former Chiefs striker Moon broke into the PSL with Maritzburg United under Ernst Middendorp before a move to Naturena. Things didn’t quite work out for the young striker at the Glamour Boys and he secured a move to Stellenbosch at the start of the 2019/20 season. Moon has scored 10 goals in 69 league games.

Steelenbosch then confirmed the transfer in a statement on Tuesday which read, ‘Transfer confirmed. Ryan Moon has signed with top tier Swedish club Varberg BoIS FC. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Ryan for his services and wish him all the best for his future.’

"It is always pleasing to see players follow their dreams. Ryan has always wanted to apply his trade in Europe and we're happy for a player like that to go on and achieve what he has set out. We wish him all the best,” Barker told the club’s media department.

Both players are believed to have signed three-year contracts with the ambitious Swedish side who finished 11th in the 16-team division during their first-ever top-flight campaign last season.

The duo join compatriots Keanin Ayer (20), Tashreeq Matthews (20) and Luke Le Roux (21) - increasing their South African contingent to five players.