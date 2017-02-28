Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO

Peter Moore will replace Ian Ayre as Liverpool CEO, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

Liverpool confirmed last March that Ayre will vacate his role at the end of his contract, which expires in May.

And Liverpool have turned to Moore, who is currently chief competition officer at Electric Arts (EA).

The 61-year-old will begin his new role in June, reporting directly to Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group.

Moore's appointment came after Liverpool's forgettable 3-1 loss at struggling Premier League champions Leicester City.

Liverpool have lost three of their past five matches to sit fifth in the table, only a point ahead of rivals Manchester United, who have a game in hand.