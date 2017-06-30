Mooy joins Huddersfield for club-record £8m fee

Aaron Mooy has joined Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town in a club-record £8million deal, with the fee paid to Manchester City potentially rising to £10m.

Australia international Mooy spent last season on loan with the Terriers in the Championship, converting a penalty in Town's play-off final shoot-out win against Reading.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal after taking his tally to 26 caps for Australia during the Confederations Cup, at which his side exited in the group stage.

David Wagner signed a new two-year deal at Huddersfield on Friday and the German head coach was thrilled to add Mooy to his squad as the club prepare for their first Premier League season.

CONFIRMED: Aaron Mooy becomes 's record signing June 30, 2017

"Everybody who has watched our team in our promotion season knows how huge it is to have Aaron back at the club as we enter the Premier League for the first time," Wagner told Huddersfield's website.

"I'm sure our fans will be very happy to see him back. As I said many times last season, Aaron was right at the heart of our team. When he played well, we usually played well – and won!

"His performances for us understandably brought a lot of interest in him this summer, so it is a big statement that Aaron wants to return to us. I think he understands that playing so regularly for us at a good level improved his game too and now he has the chance to be a regular in the Premier League; something that is very exciting for every player.

"He is still a great age and has space to improve, which is exciting for us too. His return, along with the early signing of Laurent Depoitre, demonstrates the commitment our chairman, and the club, have at becoming a success in this division."

Forward Depoitre arrived from Porto this month for an undisclosed record fee, which has now been surpassed.