Morata: Buffon is superhuman!

Alvaro Morata described Gianluigi Buffon as "superhuman" after Juventus moved to the brink of Serie A glory with a dramatic 2-1 win at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic's first-half goal had the visitors in front, but Nikola Kalinic equalised in the 81st minute.

Substitute Morata put Juve back in front under two minutes later, although it looked like Massimiliano Allegri's men would have to settle for a point after all when Kalinic was awarded a controversial penalty in the dying moments.

But Buffon, 38, who has already set a new Serie A record for minutes without conceding this season, got down superbly to keep out Kalinic's spot-kick and seal victory.

Morata said to Mediaset Premium: "We ultimately won thanks to a save from a player who, when you see things like that, just can't be human! He is superhuman to save that penalty."

Juventus will be crowned champions for a fifth straight season on Monday if Napoli fail to win their away match against Roma.

Even if Napoli are victorious, Juve will need just one point from their last three matches to be sure of the crown – a feat they will expect to achieve having won 24 and drawn one of their last 25 league encounters.

"It was important to win at a stadium where they really don't like us very much," added Morata. "It's wonderful to score in these colours and now all focus on winning the Scudetto.

"Fiorentina showed what a great side they are, but we too demonstrated just how difficult we are to beat when we play this way until the very end."