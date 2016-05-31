Morata: I want to succeed at Madrid, but would consider Premier League

Alvaro Morata has spoken of his desire to succeed at Real Madrid, but admits to being tempted by a potential Premier League move.

Morata, 23, is expected to leave Juventus and return to the La Liga giants, who reportedly hold a buyback clause.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to England, with Arsenal the club reportedly interested.

But Morata said he was keen to succeed at home-town club Madrid, who celebrated a Champions League win on Saturday.

"Clearly that is what I would like. That is my wish, to succeed in Madrid," he told AS.

"But in Madrid there are great players. And what I want is to play and feel important."

However, Morata said a potential move to the Premier League was also worth thinking about.

He scored 15 Serie A goals in two seasons at Juve, while netting seven times in the Champions League.

"There are some offers from England that are tempting, not only by contract," Morata said.

"I think for my characteristics the Premier League would also be a great destination.

"I'm saying a move to the Premier League would not be a step backwards. With what I have learned in Italy, if I have the chance to learn something more in England I think it would make me a more complete, better player.

"I'm 23 and all I want is progress, to play and learn from the best."

As for when he wants his future decided, Morata said he was hopeful it would be sorted before Spain's Euro 2016 opener against the Czech Republic on June 13.