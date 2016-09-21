Morata reveals Chelsea interest

Alvaro Morata returned to Real Madrid from Juventus during the transfer window, but has revealed how Chelsea attempted to bring him to the Premier League.

Madrid activated the buy-back option in Morata's Juve contract, after they had sold him to the Serie A giants two years prior.

There was some suggestion that the European champions were only re-signing Morata in order to sell him on at a profit, with Chelsea heavily linked with his signature.

And Morata confirmed that new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte - his former boss at Juve - was interested in a reunion at Stamford Bridge that he claims would have broken the transfer record for a Spanish player.

"Chelsea showed the most interest," he told Sport Bild. "Antonio Conte had already signed me for Juventus.

"And it was a very good offer this time. I would have been the most expensive Spanish player ever.

"[But] Real said that they have me in their plans, and that was always a dream of mine."

Morata has scored twice from six appearances since his return to Santiago Bernabeu.