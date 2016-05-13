Moratti regrets not pursuing Toure

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti regrets not signing Yaya Toure before he joined Monaco 10 years ago.

Manchester City midfielder Toure left Olympiacos for Monaco in 2006, before linking up with Barcelona the following season.

Toure is now being linked with a move to Inter as he faces an uncertain future ahead of Pep Guardiola's arrival at City, but Moratti revealed the Serie A club passed up the opportunity to sign the 32-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder a decade ago.

"We scouted him for a long time, and there was the opportunity to buy him," Moratti told FCInterNews.

"We were wrong not to take that chance.

"He is still a great player [Toure], even if instead of him we signed Maicon.

"Also, we have achieved many beautiful things since then."