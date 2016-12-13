'More than deserved' - Ronaldinho congratulates Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo

Brazil great Ronaldinho congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on winning the Ballon d'Or after the Real Madrid star claimed the award for a fourth time.

Ronaldo reigned supreme on Monday, beating Barcelona's Lionel Messi to the France Football prize.

It capped a glittering 12 months for Ronaldo with club and country, guiding Madrid to Champions League glory while helping Portugal win Euro 2016.

Two-time World Player of the Year Ronaldinho - also winner of the 2005 Ballon d'Or - used social media to praise the 31-year-old Portuguese star.

Parabéns meu amigo , mais do que merecido. Grandes conquistas com clube e seleção nos últimos anos são o caminho do seu sucesso!!! December 12, 2016

"Congratulations my friend @cristiano, more than deserved," the 36-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder wrote via his official Twitter account.

"Great achievements with club and the national team in recent years are the way to your success!"

Ronaldo scored 51 goals in all competitions for Madrid last season, while he netted three at the European Championship in France.

This term, Ronaldo has 10 LaLiga goals as Madrid top the domestic standings.