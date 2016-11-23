More goals than shots on target in Arsenal-PSG...how's stat happened?

Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain had no shortage of drama and even included an interesting statistical quirk.

With four goals in the Group A contest at the Emirates Stadium you would, naturally, assume that there was a minimum of four efforts on target.

But think again.

Opta stats showed it was the first time since Rangers' encounter with Unirea back in 2009 that a Champions League game had featured more goals than shots on target.

2009 - Arsenal v PSG is the first Champions League match to have more goals than shots on target since Rangers v Unirea in Oct 2009. Quirky.23 November 2016

The obvious question that springs to mind is how?

Olivier Giroud's penalty and Edinson Cavani's tap-in counted as efforts on target, but own goals from Marco Verratti and Alex Iwobi led to the statistical anomaly.

Now stat's something you do not see every week!