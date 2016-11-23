More goals than shots on target in Arsenal-PSG...how's stat happened?
How did Arsenal and PSG manage to muster more goals than shots on target in their Champions League Group A encounter?
Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain had no shortage of drama and even included an interesting statistical quirk.
With four goals in the Group A contest at the Emirates Stadium you would, naturally, assume that there was a minimum of four efforts on target.
But think again.
Opta stats showed it was the first time since Rangers' encounter with Unirea back in 2009 that a Champions League game had featured more goals than shots on target.
The obvious question that springs to mind is how?
Olivier Giroud's penalty and Edinson Cavani's tap-in counted as efforts on target, but own goals from Marco Verratti and Alex Iwobi led to the statistical anomaly.
Now stat's something you do not see every week!
