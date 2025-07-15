Manchester United discover new lifeline that could help revive Bryan Mbeumo deal: report

Manchester United have already had two bids rejected for Bryan Mbeumo this summer

Manchester United may have discovered a potential lifeline when it comes to their hopes of signing Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have already had two well-publicised bids for the Cameroon international rejected this summer, with their proposals swatted away by Brentford on both occasions.

Talks of a third bid have been muted over the past week, and with INEOS still attempting to shift the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho in the background too, frustration is beginning to grow at Old Trafford.

Manchester United MAY have found silver lining in Bryan Mbeumo negotiations

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo has told the Bees he wants to become a Manchester United player, but not until the correct fee arrives will he be allowed to leave the Gtech Community Stadium. Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old at €55m (£47.7m), but his value is thought to be closer to €80m (£70m).

Premier League-proven and the club's top scorer last season, it is clear new manager Keith Andrews is wary of the hole Mbeumo will leave in west London, especially with Ivan Toney having left for Saudi Arabia last summer, but have they now found a valued replacement?

Keith Andrews has taken the reigns at Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per The Athletic, Brentford have made an approach to Ipswich Town for Omari Hutchinson, although a deal is felt to be unlikely at present. The 21-year-old is seen as an ideal replacement for Mbeumo, should the forward eventually leave for Manchester United.

Hutchinson has been granted an additional summer break after helping England's Under-21s retain their European Championship crown in Slovakia. The 21-year-old scored in the final against Germany and is valued at €22m (£19m) by Transfermarkt.

The former Chelsea playmaker scored three times for Ipswich Town last season as they were relegated back to the Championship. Hutchinson is also liked by Everton, West Ham and Fulham.

Fellow teammate Liam Delap left Portman Road for Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, and it is unknown at the point whether the 21-year-old could follow in Delap's footsteps and seek pastures new before the transfer window closes.

Omari Hutchinson in action for England's Under-21s at the European Championships in Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, early indicators are that a move for Hutchinson is seen as unlikely, with his contract not set to expire in East Anglia until 2029.

A bump in salary could tempt the England Under-21 international, but with Kieran McKenna hoping to steer Ipswich back to the Premier League, Brentford may have to work hard to convince Hutchinson that the grass is greener.