More pressure in fourth-tier than Premier League, says Schmeichel

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says he felt more pressure playing in the Football League than challenging for the Premier League title.

After coming through the youth ranks at Manchester City, Schmeichel went out on loan to League Two sides Darlington and Bury in 2006.

The Denmark international was in goals for Bury on the final day of the season when a draw against Notts County was enough to avoid relegation to the non-league.

Now sitting atop the Premier League standings with Leicester, Schmeichel insists he is not feeling the heat.

"There is no pressure now. Those games [in the Football League] where absolutely everything is on the line, that's proper pressure," he said.

"Relegation with Bury was on the line at Notts County. That would have meant Bury going into non-league and that would have been catastrophic.

"When you go out on loan it's not the glitz and glamour, there's nowhere near the amount of money there is at the top level.

"People's livelihoods are on the line, mortgages and families. You are making decisions which can affect people."

Leicester are seven points clear atop the Premier League ahead of an away clash against relegation-threatened Sunderland.