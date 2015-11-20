More to Schalke than Sane, warns Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has warned Bayern Munich cannot afford to focus solely on Leroy Sane when the Bundesliga champions take on Schalke on Saturday.

The 19-year-old has been in sublime form for the Gelsenkirchen side in 2015-16, scoring four goals in 12 league appearances and setting up three more.

Nevertheless, Guardiola has stressed the young winger is not Schalke's only attacking threat.

"Sane is a huge talent and I can only congratulate Germany to have a talent like him. But there is more to Schalke than Sane," said the Bayern head coach.

"They have a lot of interesting and dangerous players up front. There's Max Meyer, Franco Di Santo and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. It will be a difficult game for us. They have a lot of quality.

"Schalke's recent results have not been good [six games winless in all competitions], but that only makes them even more dangerous. They have a lot of quality, irrespective of their position in the league table.

"We were unable to beat them last season. Schalke are always a dangerous opponent."

Schalke held leaders Bayern to a 1-1 draw both at home and away in 2014-15.