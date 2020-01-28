Morelos back in contention for Rangers

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos returns for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter against Ross County after missing three games through suspension.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is expected to be out for about two weeks after suffering a calf injury.

Greg Stewart is also struggling with a calf injury while skipper James Tavernier is not ready to return from appendix surgery despite a return to training. Filip Helander (foot) also remains out.

Ross County skipper Marcus Fraser is a doubt.

The defender went off injured early in the second half of County’s weekend defeat by Celtic.

Ross Draper (knee), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Tom Grivosti (foot) are still on the casualty list.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Patterson, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Kelly, Donaldson, Morris, Watson, Cowie, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Tillson, Reid, McKay, Erwin, Vigurs, Gardyne, Shaw, Laidlaw.