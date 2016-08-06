Moreno excited to work with Guardiola at City

Marlos Moreno says Pep Guardiola's track record of developing young talent was the primary reason for his decision to move to Manchester City.

City's busy transfer window continued on Saturday when they confirmed the signing of the Atletico Nacional forward on five-year-deal, before immediately sending him on loan to LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna.

The 19-year-old was one of the most sought-after young talents in world football, but the Colombia international - who helped Nacional to Copa Libertadores glory last season - was keen to work with new City boss Guardiola, who he regards as one of the best coaches in football.

"He's one of the best managers in the world," Moreno told City's official website.

"I think he likes young players very much and he can improve young players tactically and technically. It will be great to work with him and to be part of a great team.

"Things happen for a reason, and I had the chance to sign for City, I think that if they decided to sign me it was for a reason."

While Moreno will be looking to become a fan favourite at City, the teenager ranks Manchester United great Cristiano Ronaldo among his football idols, alongside Barcelona star Andres Iniesta.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Iniesta [are my idols]," he said. "Cristiano, I obviously like his game and his mentality. Iniesta is a player with an impressive technique - how he reads the game, it's amazing."

On his ambitions with Depor for the coming season, Moreno added: "I have always wanted to win everything, to be a champion. Now I want to live the experience to play and to make the most of it."