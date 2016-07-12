Moreno 'very close' to City move, says coach

Manchester City are "very close" to completing the signing of Colombia international Marlos Moreno, according to Atletico Nacional coach Reinaldo Rueda.

Moreno has been heavily linked to City in recent weeks, with media reports on Monday suggesting a deal for the 19-year-old was all but wrapped up.

The Atletico forward is one of the brightest young talents in South American football, showcased by his efforts at the Copa America Centenario with Colombia.

Rueda confirmed Moreno's deal to the Premier League is imminent, pending a few minor details to be ironed out in the coming days.

"Everything with Marlos is very close," the 59-year-old said.

"It is a decision that has already been made by his agent and representatives."

However, with Atletico set for the return leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final with Sao Paulo on Wednesday - in which they hold a 2-0 advantage - Rueda is hoping Moreno remains focused on the task at hand.

"We need and I hope he does not isolate himself from our goal [of reaching the final]," the coach added.

While Moreno is already an established international, reports suggest he will be loaned out by City to LaLiga outfit Deportivo La Coruna for the 2016-17 season.

Rueda was also asked about midfielder Sebastian Perez, who is reportedly close to sealing a switch to Europa League champions Sevilla.

He said: "I am always the last one to find out about these things. The players are not mine."