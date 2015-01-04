Morgan hails Sheff United FA Cup heroes at QPR

United made the semi-finals of last season's competition, taking two top-flight scalps on the way, as well as the final four of this term's League Cup and they were at it again on Sunday.

Marc McNulty's opener and Jamal Campbell-Ryce's second-half double gave Nigel Clough's cup specialists an ultimately comfortable triumph over Harry Redknapp's lacklustre outfit at Loftus Road.

And Morgan, Clough's right-hand man at Bramall Lane, was delighted with United's impressive showing – with the visitors largely controlling proceedings in the capital.

"To come away from home to a Premier League outfit and win 3-0, it's a great achievement and again all the plaudits go to the players," he said.

"I thought every single one of them, plus the lads that came on, stood up today and did everything that we asked of them, not just on the attacking side because the amount of blocks and the character that we showed.

"At half-time they chucked Bobby Zamora on and they've got the two best centre forwards up top and we still keep a clean sheet, so it's great to score three goals but the great to keep them out.

"We keep producing these types of performances in the cups and it's a real boost."