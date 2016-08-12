Morgan: Leicester prepared for Premier League title defence

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan says the club have prepared as best as they can for their Premier League title defence.

Claudio Ranieri's men stormed to a shock triumph in the league last season, transforming from relegation candidates to champions.

Ahead of the first game of their defence at Hull City, Morgan insists his side have done what they can to ensure another remarkable campaign.

"We've prepared correctly," he told LCFC TV. "We've done a lot of travelling and had a few tough games during pre-season but we've prepared as best we can.

"The Man Utd game in the Community Shield [a 2-1 defeat] was a good warm-up game for the start of the season. We're looking forward to it definitely and the boys are raring to go.

"I think the first games are always going to be tough. There will always be an upset and something unpredictable will happen somewhere in one of the games.

"We can't take anything for granted. We have to make sure we're ready and raring to go. We know we need to make sure we're on our game and make sure we get the right result.

"Every time we've played against [Hull] it's been a tough game. It's never been an easy game. We need to make sure we're right, on our jobs and go there with a mentality to get three points."