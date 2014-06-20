Morgan optimistic on Leicester's chances

Leicester romped to the Championship title last season, amassing 102 points in the process and gaining promotion in some style.

The Premier League new boys have a difficult start to life back in the top tier of English football, with fixtures against Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in their first five games.

However, Morgan is unfazed and claims that Nigel Pearson's men can use the momentum from winning the Championship to their advantage.

He told the Leicester Mercury: "Hopefully, we can hit the ground running. We'll be aiming to make the most positive start we can.

"You can never guarantee that you're going to pick up points anywhere, you've just got to be positive and try to win as many points as possible.

"We'll have to prepare well, that goes without saying, so I'm sure the boys will be right at it from the start of pre-season."

Pearson's Leicester will be desperate to stay in the Premier League after working so hard to get there and Morgan is excited by the prospect of competing against some of the world's best players.

He added: "I was on a flight when the fixtures were released, so I was a bit late catching up with the news but I've seen them now and there's so much to look forward to.

"We've all worked hard to get to the Premier League, it's where every player wants to be, so you can't help but be excited by the names on that fixture list."