Morgan urges Leicester to get out of 'mess'

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan insists his team are aware of just how dire their situation is in the Premier League.

Last season's champions find themselves in a relegation battle, sitting just a point clear of 18th-placed Hull City after a 2-0 loss at Swansea City on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's men are without a league goal this year, going six games without finding the net.

Morgan revealed the players held a meeting ahead of their trip to Liberty Stadium, acknowledging the position they were in.

"We are not in a good position. We have to be realistic. We have to turn it around sooner rather than later. You can't dwell on the past," the defender said.

"We lost at Swansea and it is a bad result but there are still points to be won and we start to need winning.

"We had a big week talking, trying to put things right and trying to build the team spirit so we can get ourselves out of this mess."

First-half goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson saw Swansea to their crucial win over Leicester.

Morgan saw some positive signs from his team, but said they were simply struggling to recover after going behind.

"It is very disappointing. We wanted to draw a line under previous performances and pick up a win," the Jamaica international said.

"We wanted to show some determination, fight and hunger, and in bits we did that.

"But we can't keep a clean sheet and we concede at the worst times it seems, and we can't bounce back from it at the moment."

Leicester return to action with an FA Cup clash at Millwall on Saturday, before travelling to Sevilla in the Champions League.