Morocco international suspended over drugs test

The world governing body made the announcement on Wednesday via a statement on their official website, although the identity of the player in question has not been revealed.

The sanction relates to a test that took place after Morocco's 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tanzania on June 8, which Rachid Taoussi's side won 2-1, with a doping test revealing evidence of a prohibited substance.

The statement from FIFA read: "The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended a Moroccan international footballer for an initial period of 30 days and opened disciplinary proceedings following an adverse analytical finding in relation to a doping control conducted after the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in Marrakech, Morocco on 8 June 2013.

"After receiving the 'A' sample result, the player requested an analysis of the 'B' sample, which also tested positive for a prohibited substance included in WADA’s 2013 prohibited list.

"The decision taken by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was duly notified to the Moroccan Football Association on 28 August.

"The player has until September 4 to inform FIFA of whether he wishes to request a hearing. Irrespective of whether or not the player requests a hearing, the player and/or the Moroccan Football Association have until September 11 to submit a statement and all related and supporting documentary evidence."

The news is the latest in a series of doping issues to hit the international game, with a Tahitian international suspended following a positive test at the FIFA Confederations Cup in June, while a Jamaican international and a team official were also suspended following a test after the World Cup qualifier against Honduras on June 11.

Morocco's World Cup hopes were ended at the qualification stage, as Taoussi's side finished second behind Ivory Coast in Group C of the CAF region.