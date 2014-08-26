Moses set for Stoke debut against Portsmouth

Moses has yet to feature for Stoke since Chelsea confirmed earlier this month that he will spend 2014-15 at the Britannia Stadium.

But the 23-year-old will get the chance to press his claims for a first-team place when Portsmouth head north to Staffordshire for the second-round clash with Stoke.

And manager Mark Hughes has challenged the Nigeria international, who spent last season on loan at Liverpool, to make the most of the opportunity against the League Two side.

"He will start the game for us," said Hughes.

"It is important for him to get the shirt on and get out there because he hasn't had as much game time as he would have liked over the past 12 months.

"He is a very good footballer and somebody that we are very happy to have here.

"It is a win-win situation for us all to be honest.

"I am sure that if we can get him up to speed quickly we will have a great player on our hands."