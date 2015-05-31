Motherwell 3 Rangers 0 (6-1 agg): Miserable return for McCall

Rangers missed out on a return to the Scottish Premiership after losing 3-0 to Motherwell in the second leg of their play-off, leaving them with a 6-1 aggregate defeat.

Marvin Johnson scored the opening goal of the game at Fir Park early in the second half, his deflected long-range shot somehow evading visiting goalkeeper Cameron Bell as he back-pedalled towards his line.

Any lingering hopes Rangers had of finding a way back into the tie were extinguished when the hosts doubled their lead with 20 minutes to play.

Johnson turned from scorer to provider for Motherwell's second, his run down the left setting up a shooting opportunity for Lionel Ainsworth. His initial effort was on target, though it struck a defender to leave poor Bell completely wrong-footed.

Salt was rubbed into Rangers' wounds when substitute John Sutton converted a penalty in injury time, the spot-kick being awarded after Lee McCulloch had flicked out a leg to bring down Lee Erwin.

Rangers had left themselves with too much to do after losing the first leg 3-1 at Ibrox.

It all made for a miserable return to his old club for former Motherwell boss Stuart McCall, as his current employers were consigned to another season outside Scotland's top flight.