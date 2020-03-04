Motherwell have their mojo back – Stephen Robinson

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson felt his team rediscovered their “mojo” in a 4-1 victory over Ross County.

Robinson’s side had not won in eight matches and fell behind in the third minute when Liam Fontaine volleyed home from a corner.

But they were in front inside 25 minutes through Mark O’Hara and Allan Campbell and remained well on top.

Campbell settled the home fans’ nerves in the 75th minute and substitute Tony Watt rounded off an emphatic win with the last kick of the ball as Well went three points clear in third spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Robinson said: “There was a freshness about us. I thought our midfield three were outstanding.

“It’s very easy to crumble when you go 1-0 down after our recent run but we spoke all about belief in each other and in our system and I thought we showed a massive amount of belief in each other.

“We kept playing, didn’t panic, we didn’t go too long too early, were very patient with our play and some of the football we played was outstanding.

“People just looked like they had their mojo back again.

“Al (Campbell) had his energy back, Liam Polworth was fantastic, he gives us composure on the ball and always probing, he does make us tick, and for me Mark O’Hara was outstanding. If there is any way we can keep Mark O’Hara I will be doing everything in my power to do that.”

County co-manager Steven Ferguson admitted his team were well beaten.

“We thought we could have done so much better,” he said.

“To be fair to Motherwell they were well on it, they have obviously been hurting with the run they have been on, and they were going all out to put that right.

“We did come up against a good Motherwell team and we knew that was a danger, but we expected to deal with it a lot better than we did.

“We got punished pretty brutally for not managing to deal with things as well as we should.”