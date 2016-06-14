Motta defends Blanc amid PSG exit talk

Thiago Motta has stood up to defend Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc, who is reportedly on the verge of being replaced by former Sevilla boss Unai Emery.

Despite guiding the club to three straight Ligue 1 titles, including two consecutive domestic quadruples, Blanc has seemingly not got long left at the Parc des Princes.

PSG's performances in European competition have been his downfall, with the French club unable to get past the quarter-finals for four straight seasons.

The Qatari-backed club are reportedly close to appointing Emery as the club's new coach, with the Spaniard having guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League titles.

But Motta - who was a second-half substitute as Italy defeated Belgium 2-0 in their Euro 2016 opener on Monday - cannot make sense of Blanc's impending sacking.

"It's hard to hear that, especially after we still won eight trophies with him the last two seasons," Motta said in Lyon.

However, as for Emery becoming Blanc's successor, Motta said he had not heard anything from the club.

"I have not had time to follow what is happening in Paris, we work a lot here [with the Italy national team]," he said. "I'm focused on what happens here."