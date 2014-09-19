Mourinho admits desire to return to Real Madrid

Mourinho spent three years in the hotseat at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010-13, winning the 2012 Liga title and 2011 Copa del Rey.

However, a failure to secure UEFA Champions League success - Real were eliminated in the semi-finals in all three of Mourinho's seasons in charge - ultimately cost the Portuguese his job.

Chelsea moved to bring Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge quickly and after a third-place finish in a campaign of transition last term, the London club are red-hot favourites for this season's Premier League title.

Though expressing delight at fulfilling a career goal in securing league titles in England, Italy and Spain, Mourinho has suggested he has unfinished business in the Spanish capital.

He told TVI: "If I could go back today, would I go to Real Madrid? Yes. Clearly, yes.

"It was an experience as a coach and as a man, I would again repeat, without thinking twice.

"I left Real Madrid with a fantastic relationship with the president, the executive director and the entire club after making a decision which was best for my career.

"You won't hear me talk about what happened in the past, whether it be positive or negative.

"I am a happy man [at Chelsea], I am going to matches and training with great joy and I am not a person who likes to be talking about the past.

"This is the only time that I'm not thinking about the next stage of my career. Before I always thought about what would come next.

"I prefer it as a place to work and for my family and social life. I returned here because the club has a different project."