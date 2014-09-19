Mourinho admits desire to return to Real Madrid
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has suggested he would jump at the chance to return to former club Real Madrid.
Mourinho spent three years in the hotseat at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010-13, winning the 2012 Liga title and 2011 Copa del Rey.
However, a failure to secure UEFA Champions League success - Real were eliminated in the semi-finals in all three of Mourinho's seasons in charge - ultimately cost the Portuguese his job.
Chelsea moved to bring Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge quickly and after a third-place finish in a campaign of transition last term, the London club are red-hot favourites for this season's Premier League title.
Though expressing delight at fulfilling a career goal in securing league titles in England, Italy and Spain, Mourinho has suggested he has unfinished business in the Spanish capital.
He told TVI: "If I could go back today, would I go to Real Madrid? Yes. Clearly, yes.
"It was an experience as a coach and as a man, I would again repeat, without thinking twice.
"I left Real Madrid with a fantastic relationship with the president, the executive director and the entire club after making a decision which was best for my career.
"You won't hear me talk about what happened in the past, whether it be positive or negative.
"I am a happy man [at Chelsea], I am going to matches and training with great joy and I am not a person who likes to be talking about the past.
"This is the only time that I'm not thinking about the next stage of my career. Before I always thought about what would come next.
"I prefer it as a place to work and for my family and social life. I returned here because the club has a different project."
