Mourinho against use of independent panels

The Chelsea manager had two of his players cautioned for simulation in last weekend's 2-0 win over Hull City, whose manager Steve Bruce was highly critical of Gary Cahill for taking a tumble in the second half of that encounter.

Former referee Mark Halsey has recently suggested the idea of players receiving sanctions from independent panels, however, Mourinho is not impressed with that idea.

"When you go to an independent panel to analyse and suspend players by video evidence, it is a disaster," Mourinho said.

"I remember last season, and I don't want to mention names, you had players and clubs protected by panels. I saw somebody kick a player on the floor and hit him in the back, no suspension.

"I saw others doing minor things being suspended. Players are punished for silly comments on Facebook and Instagram and players are not being punished for other things."

The Portuguese specifically referred to an incident against Aston Villa last term, when he was sent to the stands for encroaching the pitch following the dismissal of Chelsea midfielder Ramires.

"Independent panels are the same ones who analysed my situation last season against Aston Villa and I was punished because I tried to help," he added. "So, for me, panels only favour the ones who always have the favours."