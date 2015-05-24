Mourinho already preparing for title defence

Jose Mourinho could look to strengthen Chelsea's squad to ensure they are equipped to defend their Premier League title next season.

Champions Chelsea finished the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before getting their hands on the trophy for the fourth time.

After watching his players collect their medals and celebrate on the pitch, Mourinho said the club cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

"I know that our rivals are not going to accept this title and they are going to fight and there are three or four teams that will be aiming for us," he said. "We have to be better - me, the players and our squad.

"Maybe they need some fresh blood to keep them under pressure. They know me they know that they are not going to keep their positions on the basis of this year."

Mourinho also hit back at claims during the season that Chelsea were not entertaining to watch, labelling his side a "complete" team.

He added: "I think we have everything. Can anybody say we don't play fantastic football? No. Well, they can, but it's not true.

"We have art in our game but we also have fantastic spirit, organisation and pragmatism. We are a complete team and that is why we are champions.

"It was a bit of a risk to come here for a second time but with a new team a new generation we are champions again, and as a Chelsea supporter I feel it a double way."