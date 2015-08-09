Mourinho backing Chelsea squad

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho refused to discuss his remaining transfer window plans after the Premier League champions were held to a 2-2 opening-day draw with Swansea City.

Mourinho's men twice led at Stamford Bridge thanks to an Oscar free-kick and a Federico Fernandez own goal.

Swansea debutant Andre Ayew levelled in between those first-half goals but the complexion of the game changed early in the second period when Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was sent off a professional foul on Bafetimbi Gomis.

The French striker converted the resulting spot kick but neither side could grab a winner in a fraught finale.

Chelsea came into the match on the back of defeats to Arsenal in the Community Shield and Fiorentina in a midweek friendly but Mourinho suggested that he would not be panicked into chasing new signings.

"You don't expect me to come here after a bad result to talk about players, the transfer window and players of other teams and so on," he said.

"The players know that is a bad result, but they know also that one point is one point.

"Playing with 10 men for such a long time is much more difficult and fundamentally they know I am happy with the first half and happy with their spirit in the second half.

"We are in peace, but we are not happy with the result."