Mourinho calls for more Hazard protection

The Belgium international was the target of some robust tackles at the Parc des Princes as the sides played out a 1-1 draw, with one challenge in particular from Marco Verratti proving a talking point.

Midway through the second half, the Italian left the ground in a challenge on Hazard, with Mourinho stating it is a common occurence in Chelsea's domestic campaign also.

"You know I'm a bit surprised with the question because you bring it to the discussion with me in a Champions League game but we had already 20-something matches in the Premier League and it's not different," he told reporters.

"What happened today, for example with Verratti, if he's another player, he dives. If he's another player he goes to the floor, stays on the floor, rolls on the grass and screams and he's asking for cards and cards and cards.

"This kid is pure and because he's pure, when he goes to the floor, he goes for a reason. Today there were nine fouls, in the Premier League it is no different. You had the example of Stoke, which was an unbelievable situation and this is what happens game after game."

Hazard has been in impressive form so far this season - scoring 13 times in 37 games - and has proved a key figure in Mourinho's side despite disagreements with the Portuguese over his work-rate last season.

However, Mourinho called on the media to raise the point around the treatment of Hazard following domestic games as well.

"We all know the player is a very good player, we all know that as an opponent you have to keep certain attitudes with him," Mourinho added.

"But you brought the team into discussion, it was not me and probably, I don't want to do your job, but probably you should bring the point back to England and try to analyse what happens to him every game."