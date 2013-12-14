Mourinho calm over contracts for trio

The experienced trio, who boast 287 England caps between them, are all set to be out of contract come the end of the current season.

However, manager Mourinho expects all three players to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"It's a situation that doesn't worry me or the club and, I think, doesn't worry the players," the Portuguese said.

"Their desire to play for this club, nobody has doubts about it.

"Everything is very calm (and) at the end of the season, probably before that, the offer will be on the table.

"Probably last season was more complicated. John was not playing, Lampard was almost signing a contract with LA Galaxy and he was not also feeling important in the team.

"In the moment the situation is very, very clear. They trust the club; we trust the players.

"For sure, without conflict, the best decision for us and them will be taken."