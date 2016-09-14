Mourinho confirms latest Jones setback

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set for a month on the sidelines with medial knee ligament damage.

United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed the news while addressing the media ahead of Thursday's Europa League opener against Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old did not travel to Rotterdam after suffering the latest injury setback of a tough period for the England international.

Jones was restricted to 16 appearances for club and country last season and is yet to feature under Mourinho, with Eric Bailly and Daley Blind starting all United's competitive matches as the centre-back pairing so far this term.