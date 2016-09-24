Mourinho demands more from star man Pogba

Paul Pogba may have had his best game since returning to Manchester United as they thrashed Leicester City 4-1, but Jose Mourinho still expects more from the Frenchman.

The world's most expensive player fired United to a stunning victory at Old Trafford on Saturday and capped off a fine display with his first goal for the club.

His 42nd-minute header came after Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford had all beaten Ron-Robert Zieler ahead of the interval.

Occupying a deeper role alongside Ander Herrera, Pogba finally produced the kind of display demanded of him, but - although impressed - his manager still wants more.

"I don't know [if it was his best game since returning from Juventus] I think he played okay against Southampton, he played okay against Hull City," said Mourinho.

"When the team didn't play well he plays not so well, when the team plays better he plays better.

"We all want more from him and from the team. The last thing that the team achieves is consistency because the process starts with playing well in spaces and the last thing you achieve is to play well consistently.

"So he has to be more consistent like the team, but I think him and Ander in midfield, they were good.

"They were a good complement and again Ander is a kid that brings intensity and I thought also on the defensive point of view it was important to have fast players on the pitch to recover a team that is very direct in the counter-attack with lots of long balls and people arriving from behind. So we changed the team to play against Leicester, the specific qualities they have."

Captain Wayne Rooney was dropped to the bench for the clash in one of four alterations made by Mourinho.

However, there was no place for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the matchday squad, although the Armenian was not left out due to injury.

"I wouldn't say injured, I would say not 100 per cent," Mourinho added.

"They're not 100 per cent as I always think this difficult moment where you really feel that you have to win the match I prefer to go with players who are 100 per cent ready by the physical point of view and mental point of view.

"Injured was [Anthony] Martial and Phil Jones, Phil for a few more weeks, the rest are in that grey zone and the decision was to go with people who are fit."