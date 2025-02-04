'Last couple of games I watched Manchester United's warm-up and it fried my brain. C’mon, it’s a warm-up! Life is sucked out of footballers today' Manchester United icon SLAMS Ruben Amorim's tactics

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's recent defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United continue to reach new lows with each passing week.

A Jean-Philippe Mateta brace condemned the Red Devils just a few days ago with Ruben Amorim forced to watch on as his side was beaten on home soil once again. Injuries are piling up and his strikers cannot score, so when does it start to get better for the 40-year-old?

One former player has insisted he is being left bewildered by the tactics deployed by the former Sporting boss in recent weeks, believing even in his heyday, it would leave him feeling confused.

Paul Scholes SLAMS Ruben Amorim regarding his pre-match Manchester United routines

Paul Scholes isn't a fan of Manchester United's warm-up routines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have changed their warm-up routines drastically since Amorim's appointment, appearing to focus on their shape with and without the ball before kick-off.

It is something we rarely witnessed under former coach Erik ten Hag, as the Red Devils players are asked to quickly transition between positions where they are likely to find themselves on the pitch.

Manchester United are often seen testing their shape before games at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Life is sucked out of footballers today because it’s so tactical," began Paul Scholes when speaking via The Overlap recently. "Last couple of games I watched their warm-up and they’re doing team shape with the back five, in and out of [possession of the] ball.

“They even started doing set pieces in front of everyone. C’mon, it’s a warm-up. You want to get your touch right, want to enjoy it and kick the ball. Everything is just so intricate and tactical. My head will be fried!”

“Trying to work out the tactical element of football matches doesn’t fascinate me," he added.

"I want to see good bits of play, defenders firing the ball into the midfield, a winger taking on their full-back, so I’m not looking at the tactics, but maybe I should be.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Scholes is perhaps naive to not point out the fact that Manchester United's players are learning a brand-new system midway through a season. That in itself presents a new challenge and Amorim is likely to be given enough time to help his squad work out what to do in their new look 3-4-2-1 style of play.

Manchester United are back in action on Friday at Old Trafford as they take on Leicester City in the fourth round.